Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

Farmland Partners stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $629.93 million, a PE ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 0.81. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at $64,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,102,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after buying an additional 34,124 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,380,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 13.1% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 483,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 55,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 194,700 acres in 19 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

