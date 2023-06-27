F&C Investment Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 3.40 (LON:FCIT)

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

F&C Investment Trust Stock Performance

FCIT stock traded down GBX 4.24 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 853.76 ($10.86). The company had a trading volume of 211,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,265. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 43.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 893.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 916.10. F&C Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 792.63 ($10.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 992 ($12.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -903.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Get F&C Investment Trust alerts:

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.