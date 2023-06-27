Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2,240.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $51.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,739. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.75. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $53.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

