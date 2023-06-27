Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.3% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after buying an additional 3,655,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 450.1% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,701,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,330,000 after buying an additional 2,210,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.3 %

TXN stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123,519. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.47 and a 200-day moving average of $173.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $156.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

