Financial Analysis: GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) vs. Enviva (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) and GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Enviva and GreenFirst Forest Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviva -21.22% -61.64% -8.05% GreenFirst Forest Products N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enviva and GreenFirst Forest Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviva $1.09 billion 0.66 -$168.31 million ($3.64) -2.95 GreenFirst Forest Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

GreenFirst Forest Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enviva.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enviva and GreenFirst Forest Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviva 1 2 1 1 2.40 GreenFirst Forest Products 0 1 0 0 2.00

Enviva currently has a consensus target price of $34.60, indicating a potential upside of 222.16%. GreenFirst Forest Products has a consensus target price of C$1.75, indicating a potential upside of 91.74%. Given Enviva’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enviva is more favorable than GreenFirst Forest Products.

Summary

Enviva beats GreenFirst Forest Products on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc. produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc. in December 2021. Enviva Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets. The Paper Products segment manufactures and markets paper products that are used to print newspapers, advertising materials, food service bags, and other publications. The company was formerly known as Itasca Capital Ltd. and changed its name to GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. in January 2021. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

