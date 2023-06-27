Financial Consulate Inc. Buys 863 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.08.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $214.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $215.89.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 38.05%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

