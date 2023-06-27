Financial Consulate Inc. Has $368,000 Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Financial Consulate Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $684 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

