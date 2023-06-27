Financial Consulate Inc. Makes New $226,000 Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 662 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,388,134,000 after buying an additional 220,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,412,000 after buying an additional 22,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,139,000 after buying an additional 84,359 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.55.

ODFL opened at $334.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

