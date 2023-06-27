Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 8,629 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Consulate Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,629 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.38 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.80.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

