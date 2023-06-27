Financial Consulate Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 975 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 1,168.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 975.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total value of $2,430,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,188,085.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total transaction of $2,430,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,188,085.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,424 shares of company stock worth $40,751,485 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $219.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.70. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $226.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of -213.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.44.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.