Financial Insights Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $191.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.60. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

