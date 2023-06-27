Financial Insights Inc. Has $423,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total transaction of $76,886.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,917.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,167 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $387.16 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $402.92. The stock has a market cap of $124.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $367.68 and a 200 day moving average of $355.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

