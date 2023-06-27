Financial Insights Inc. Invests $491,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 139,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.0% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 39,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,151 shares of company stock valued at $17,523,816. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

EW opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.50. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

