Financial Insights Inc. Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,173 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. State Street Corp raised its position in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $54.66. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

