Financial Insights Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,957 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after buying an additional 1,961,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after buying an additional 1,745,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT opened at $186.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $125.26 and a twelve month high of $196.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

