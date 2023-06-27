Financial Insights Inc. Takes $451,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $191.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.55 and a 12-month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

