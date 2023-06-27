FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in APA by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 7,035.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of APA by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,926,000 after acquiring an additional 485,499 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,887,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.94.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.