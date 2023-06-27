FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. City State Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,770,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,540,592. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

