FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,209,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,796,264. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.