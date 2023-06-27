First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 671,629.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,152,356,000 after buying an additional 45,885,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,207,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,754,000 after buying an additional 969,487 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 730,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,128,000 after buying an additional 158,326 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 681,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,670,000 after buying an additional 166,508 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,738,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $92.18 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $97.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average of $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

