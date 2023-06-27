First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC) Announces Dividend of $0.05

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0462 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of AFMC traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $24.41. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.02. First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF stock. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Smith Moore & CO. owned 4.41% of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US mid-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFMC was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

