First Trust Bloomberg Inflation Sensitive Equity ETF Announces Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:FTIF)

First Trust Bloomberg Inflation Sensitive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1214 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

NYSEARCA FTIF traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 392. First Trust Bloomberg Inflation Sensitive Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.50.

The First Trust Bloomberg Inflation Sensitive Equity ETF (FTIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks considered to benefit directly or indirectly from inflation increases. Selection of individual holdings are based on both fundamental and technical criteria.

