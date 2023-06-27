First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FTHI)

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.151 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FTHI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.85. 37,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,369. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a market cap of $177.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.