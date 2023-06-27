First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Sold by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 712.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 91,672 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCAL opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $51.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.05 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 331.58%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

