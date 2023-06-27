First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2368 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FTCS traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.03. 323,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,940. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.73. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.34.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Capital Strength ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 358,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 265,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,765,000 after acquiring an additional 93,954 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,027,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 908,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,285,000 after acquiring an additional 75,226 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

