First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2686 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.43. 275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTDS. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

About First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.

