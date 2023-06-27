First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2023

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIVGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1887 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

Shares of DDIV stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.85. 5,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 3,819.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

