First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0824 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DVLU traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

