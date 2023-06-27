First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4628 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DALI traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,377. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 1,614.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $831,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 82,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

