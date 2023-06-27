First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.86 Per Share

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.8555 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ FEP traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.74. 22,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,580. The company has a market cap of $271.61 million, a PE ratio of -51.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.69. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $36.51.

Get First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 259.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.