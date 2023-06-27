First Trust Growth Strength ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:FTGS)

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0329 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Price Performance

First Trust Growth Strength ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.10. 10,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,208. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $23.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Growth Strength ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTGS. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000.

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

