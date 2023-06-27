First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 252,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the previous session’s volume of 64,067 shares.The stock last traded at $107.03 and had previously closed at $106.82.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day moving average is $108.06.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXH. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,044,000.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

