First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NFTY stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.98. 32,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 148.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

