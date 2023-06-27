First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0134 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.26. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of -1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 100.67% of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

