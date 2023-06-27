First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1725 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FICS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,985. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 705.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 65,108 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,541,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.