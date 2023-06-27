First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.5555 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.31. 6,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,163. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $49.42. The stock has a market cap of $127.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FJP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

