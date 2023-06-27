First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJPGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.5555 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.31. 6,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,163. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $49.42. The stock has a market cap of $127.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FJP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Dividend History for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP)

