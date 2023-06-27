First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1326 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.23. The stock had a trading volume of 32,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day moving average is $92.87. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $84.56 and a one year high of $101.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 560.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

