First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:LDSF)

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

LDSF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 129,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,150. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 848.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000.

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.