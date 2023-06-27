First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FMB)

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 236,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,740. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000.

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

