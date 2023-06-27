First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 376.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $110,000.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. 119,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.70. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $52.00.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
