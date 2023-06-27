First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1134 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.96. 3,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $88.65 and a fifty-two week high of $106.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.44.

Get First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAD. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 20,440.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 25,755 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at about $937,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 19.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $675,000.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.