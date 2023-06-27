First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1545 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMHI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.18. The stock had a trading volume of 74,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,719. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000.

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

