First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1541 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance

QQEW stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.46. 166,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 1 year low of $79.73 and a 1 year high of $108.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.42 and a 200-day moving average of $98.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

