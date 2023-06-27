First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2506 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 86,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,896. The firm has a market cap of $146.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 718.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.

About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

