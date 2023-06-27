First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1594 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ QCLN traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.37. The company had a trading volume of 81,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,097. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $43.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $48.86.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 77.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 107,235 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 709.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 383.8% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

