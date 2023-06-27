First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4157 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ FTXN traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,370. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $277.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $31.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000.

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

