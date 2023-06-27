First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVYGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3021 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.37. 542,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,243. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

