First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1026 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of FTXL traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.66. The company had a trading volume of 24,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,199. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $71.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 845.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

