First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2627 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of TDIV stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.94. 83,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,652. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.07. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $59.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

