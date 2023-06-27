First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NASDAQ:RFEM)

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.7396 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RFEM traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.61 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 22,169 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 96.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 199.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 18,394 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

